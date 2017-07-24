Ford GT Deliveries Delayed Over Supplier Issues

Deliveries of the Ford GT have begun rolling out as recently as February, but already the Blue Oval is seeing some delays at the Multimatic production facility in Canada.

A number of GT supercars will be slowed in finding their way to their new owners, the company citing supplier constraints and homologation testing issues as part of an extended production increase.

Owners who’s vehicles would be delayed received a letter from Ford saying, "The craftsmanship required to build these vehicles for global markets has required that we adjust our original timing projections," according to Automotive News. The letter is signed by Ford Performance boss Dave Pericak, and Global Marketing Manager Henry Ford III.

