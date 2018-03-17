For many, today is considered a holiday. For others, it's just another Saturday with a whole lot of alcohol being passed around.



And for Ford, today marks the debut of an all-new color for the Mustang. Dubbed Need for Green, it certainly lives up to the name.



Ford Mustang Need For Green



For those not keeping up to date, the Mustang has been refreshed for the 2018 model year and the cars have hit the streets. Need for Green will be available starting on 2019 models.



From what I can tell via the studio images Ford has supplied us with, it's obviously a bold choice. This is not a color for the faint of heart.



That said, let us know what you think of this new hue on the Mustang, below.





Ford Mustang Need For Green













Ford's press release follows:



JUST IN TIME FOR ST. PATTY’S DAY: NEED FOR GREEN MUSTANG DEBUTS

DEARBORN, Mich., March 17, 2018 – This time of year, green is on everyone’s mind. With spring just around the corner, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and rivers of green – everyone feels the need for green. Now, there’s one more green cause to celebrate – the all-new Need for Green hue available on the 2019 Mustang. Hard to miss, Need for Green is dynamic, bold and modern, and further adds to the 2019 Mustang lineup’s personalization offerings and furthers Mustang’s ability to highlight self-expression. “This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.” Need for Green will be available this summer across the 2019 Mustang lineup.



