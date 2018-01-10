Ford Hints That An Electric F-150 May Be In Your Future

We’ll be more than honest to say that we don’t have too much to go on here.

Additionally, this has all been talked about before, not unlike a Chevrolet Silverado PHEV, not to mention the upcoming highly capable, 400-horsepower, all-electric pickup truck from Rivian Automotive (which will make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show soon, and we’ll be on hand soon for the pre-premiere in Michigan). There’s also lots of talk about the Tesla pickup truck (which we’re confident will come at some point down the road).

