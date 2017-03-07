Ford Hits The Skids In June With A 5.1% Decrease In Sales

Ford Motor Company’s June U. S. sales totaled 227,979 vehicles down 5.1 percent compared to last year



June retail results totaled 152,396 vehicles, flat versus last year’s retail results



Fleet sales in June of 75,583 vehicles were down 13.9 percent



First half company sales of 1,301,102 vehicles represent a 3.8 percent decline versus 2016



Ford first half retail sales down 2.1 percent, with 864,156 vehicles sold



Ford fleet sales through June totaled 436,946 vehicles, a 7.1 percent decline as expected due to the timing of fleet deliveries



Ford’s June average transaction pricing grew $1,800 another month of significant increase compared to the overall industry gain of $520



Ford F Series sales of 77,895 trucks up 9.8 percent last month; through June, F-Series sales were up 8.8 percent, with 429,860 pickups sold.



Strong demand for high series trucks and Raptor drove F-Series transaction pricing to a $3,100 gain for the month more than twice the segment average



Ford Explorer sales increased 22.7 percent, with 21,304 SUVs sold, with one third of retail sales coming from high series (Limited, Platinum, Sport)



Lincoln retail sales increased 11.3 percent in June; retail sales up 8.9 percent through first half 2017





