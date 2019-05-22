Ford Just Announced 7,000 Layoffs - Wall Street Analyst Claims 23,000 More Are Needed

Ford Motor Co. may need to cut more than the recently announced 7,000 salaried workers to make up for slowing auto sales, a situation that’s not readily apparent because its F-Series pickup helped “cover industry blemishes” with $10 billion in pretax earnings last year, Morgan Stanley says. To make up for an estimated 5% drop in global revenue as China ceases to be an engine of growth, Ford would need to cut another 23,000 salaried workers, auto analyst Adam Jonas wrote in note to investors Tuesday. His analysis assumes no additional cost reductions, while Ford has said it is targeting $25.5 billion in cuts by 2022.



