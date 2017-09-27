Ford Leap Frogs Trump Administration Requirement To Extend Family Leave Benefits

Ford Motor Co. is expanding paid time for mothers of newborns and newly adopted children, and is introducing paid time off for fathers as part of an updated health plan, the automaker said Wednesday. Mothers can now take an additional 10 days off any time in the first year of their child's birth or adoption, or they can add the 10 days to their already allowed six to eight weeks of maternity leave. In addition, Ford will -- for the first time -- offer 10 days of paid time off for fathers any point during the first year following a child's birth or adoption. The additions come amid a national conversation about the need for mandatory paid leave for new parents. The Trump administration earlier this year proposed a budget that would mandate six weeks of paid leave for fathers and mothers of new children.



