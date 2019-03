Ford has confirmed that the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500’s top speed will be capped at 180 mph (289 km/h).

The previous-generation Shelby GT500 had a claimed top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h) and with even more power, one would have assumed the new GT500 would be faster. However, Ford had other priorities when designing and developing its range-topping pony car.