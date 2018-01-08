Ford Loses Ground In July With A 3.1% Decline In Monthly Sales

Ford Motor Company’s July U.

S. sales  totaled  194,026 vehicles – a decline of 3.1 percent

July fleet sales were up 25.7 percent based on order timing relative to July 2017 when fleet sales were down 24.6 percent

Ford’s overall average transaction pricing grew at a much faster rate than the industry last month, gaining $1,200 – this compares to an industry increase of $700 

Ford pickups, vans and commercial vehicles all posted gains in July, with commercial vehicle sales up 25 percent

As America’s largest seller of trucks and SUVs combined, the Ford brand saw 153,402 total sales of trucks and SUVs in July, an increase of 4.8 percent. This surpasses the 1 million vehicle mark for
the year, with 1,125,957 vehicles sold

Ford F-Series sales were up 2.1 percent last month, with 70,949 total pickups sold. This marks 15 straight months of year over year gains for F-Series

Ford Van sales totaled 16,921 vehicles last month, for the year – Ford van sales are up 60.8 percent

Ford Explorer sales increased 7.9 percent, with 20,243 SUVs sold

All - new Lincoln Navigator continued to hustle off dealer lots in July, with retail sales up 64.7 percent



Agent009

Agent009


MDarringer

Ford's brilliant leadership "Sergio-ed" the Fusion and Focus.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/1/2018 10:26:36 AM   

TomM

You have to assume 12 months of falling sales due to car sales decreases.
Until Ford brings out new models that they do not have now - they will take a hit.

TomM

Posted on 8/1/2018 10:39:41 AM   

