Ford appears to be developing a removable roof system for the Ford Ranger, patents uncovered by Ford Authority reveal.

A host of recent patents belonging to the Dearborn-based car manufacturer indicate that the upcoming Bronco will receive removable body panels much like the Jeep Wrangler, and it appears as though Ford is also looking to ensure that the Jeep Gladiator doesn’t get to be the only pickup that gets to utilize similar removable parts.