Ford Moves ST Trim To Edge Crossover - Does It Do Justice To The Badge?

Located east of Salt Lake City, Utah, Emigration Canyon Road is a mass of twisting and turning tarmac that spans 7. 8 miles and features an elevation gain of nearly 1,500 feet. It’s a route suited for a spirited stint in a sports car. Or a performance-oriented crossover SUV?



The 2019 Ford Edge ST the first crossover SUV from the Blue Oval to wear the ST badge (the next-generation Explorer also welcomes an ST trim). Although the bar is rather low, the Edge ST is a dynamically superior alternative to its conventional Edge counterpart. Whereas lesser Edge models rely on a 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine for motivation, the Edge ST makes haste courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. Previously offered in the 315-horsepower Edge Sport, the engine adds an extra 20 horses to its stable for its turn in the Edge ST. Torque is up, as well, to a haughty 380 pound-feet – 30 more than last year.



Read Article