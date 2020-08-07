Ford Needs The Bronco To Become A Hit, And Here Is Why

It's no secret that the Ford Motor Company needs some wins.

Last year's launch of the Explorer was a production and quality disaster. It's struggled with a low stock price and generally negative views from Wall Street investors. The F-Series trucks have lost ground to Ram. Its 2019 profits were down 99 percent from the previous year. And no automaker is doing great during the pandemic.

One answer to this is the new F-150. The other is the new 2021 Ford Bronco. That's been teased out on the car blogs seemingly for the past 500 years now, but it's finally set to debut on Monday. It, along with its smaller, soft-roader crossover brother the Bronco Sport, will tap into Boomer and Millennial nostalgia and the all-important SUV market. It's a huge deal for Ford.

User Comments

MDarringer

Given the pre-orders that inundated Ford, the Bronco is off to a good start.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/8/2020 12:27:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

scenicbyway12

Really looking forward to a Wrangler/Bronco comparison test!

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/8/2020 1:18:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

The new Bronco looks to me to be smaller as well as cheaper than a Wrangler.

The hit that FORD needs is for the F-150 to do well. THat is where they make their money - the Bronco will initially sell well - but it won't sustain that over decades - as the F 150 MUST.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/8/2020 2:31:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

The new Bronco looks to me to be smaller as well as cheaper than a Wrangler.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Where are you seeing evidence of either of these things?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 7/8/2020 4:05:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Dumbass is off his Aricept again.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/8/2020 4:20:38 PM | | Votes: -1   

