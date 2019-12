It's the transmission that Ford probably wishes it never made. Dubbed DPS6 internally, the manufacturer is continuing to face repercussions for its troublesome dual-clutch PowerShift transmission. In the latest case, Ford has been ordered to cough up $23,000 to owners of a 2014 Ford Focus, according to a report from The Detroit News. The official charge amounts to a violation of consumer protection laws after the PowerShift's flaws caused the owners to feel unsafe.



Read Article