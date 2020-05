The Ford Mustang Mach 1 has floated in and out of the pony car lineup a few times since its original debut in 1969, with its most recent appearance happening 2004. Now, Ford says it’s planning to revive the classic nameplate for the 2021 model year, and from the sound of it, the new car should be a substantive improvement over the current GT. In fact, the Blue Oval is claiming that it will be the "most track-ready 5.0-liter Mustang ever."



Read Article