Ford Plans New Unibody Pickup For The American Market - Is This The Rebirth Of The Ranchero?

It’s a known fact Ford will be shrinking its car lineup in the United States to channel its efforts into pickup trucks and SUVs. Only the Focus and Mustang will make the cut, but the former will actually be a crossover-esque Active version already available in Europe with a jacked-up suspension. As for the Fusion, the midsize sedan will eventually die, but the name could live on for a Subaru Outback competitor also with crossover traits by adopting a lifted wagon body style.

The Blue Oval is making these changes to better reflect current market trends in the U.S. where the company is bringing back the Ranger, Explorer, and the Bronco to satisfy the strong customer demand for pickup trucks and SUVs. New intel suggests another rugged vehicle is on the horizon as unnamed sources cited Automobile Magazine have it on good authority a compact unibody pickup truck is in the pipeline to slot underneath the midsize Ranger.