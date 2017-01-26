Ford Posts 4th Quarter Loss After New Accounting Changes Take Affect

After posting a fourth-quarter net loss mainly because of accounting changes, Ford Motor Co. finished 2016 with a $10.4 billion pre-tax profit, down slightly from record results in 2015.

Fourth-quarter pre-tax profit was $2.1 billion, down $500 million due to a North American reduction in inventory and unfavorable conditions in the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its fourth-quarter net loss of $800 million compared with a $1.9 billion profit a year earlier, the company said in a statement.