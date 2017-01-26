Ford Posts 4th Quarter Loss After New Accounting Changes Take Affect

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:10:31 AM

0 user comments | Views : 170 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After posting a fourth-quarter net loss mainly because of accounting changes, Ford Motor Co.

finished 2016 with a $10.4 billion pre-tax profit, down slightly from record results in 2015.

Fourth-quarter pre-tax profit was $2.1 billion, down $500 million due to a North American reduction in inventory and unfavorable conditions in the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its fourth-quarter net loss of $800 million compared with a $1.9 billion profit a year earlier, the company said in a statement



Read Article


Ford Posts 4th Quarter Loss After New Accounting Changes Take Affect

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]