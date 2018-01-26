Ford Ranger Raptor To Debut February 7th - The Only Catch Is You Will Need To Go To Bangkok To See It Live

Not content with having the F-150 Raptor at the top of the off-road pickup truck segment, the Ford Motor Company will soon take the veils off the smaller brother of the full-size behemoth. Enter the Ranger Raptor, which according to the newest teaser, is preparing for the big reveal in February.



Mark your calendars for February 7th, for that’s when the baddest Ranger of them all is expected to go official in Thailand. Following the preview event, the world premiere for the newest member of the Ford Raptor family is reportedly slated for the Bangkok Motor Show in March 2018.





