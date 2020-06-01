Ford Reports Q4 Sales Results With a 1.3% Decline In December Sales And A 3% Decrease YTD 2019

Today Ford Issued It's Q4 Results with sales decrease of 1. 3% and a 3.0% Declines for 2019.



Below are the highlights from the press release:

Ford truck sales for the year, including pickups and vans, climbed 9.1 percent with more than 1.24 million trucks sold. In Q4, Ford’s overall truck sales closed strong, increasing 15.9 percent. It was Ford’s best overall Q4 truck sales result since 2001.

F-Series achieved its 43rdstraight year as America’s best-selling pickup, while Ranger finished its best sales quarter since its reintroduction in early 2019. Combined sales of F-Series and Ranger totaled almost 1 million pickups at 986,097 vehicles for the year –an increase of 8.4 percent. Ranger Q4 sales hit 33,059 pickups for the quarter, totaling 89,571 for the year.

As America’s best-selling commercial van line, Ford’s overall van sales delivered their best Q4 results since 1978 on sales of 59,930 vans. For the year, Ford van sales totaled 240,529 vehicles –a 10.5 percent gain.

Ford Expedition sales posted their best results in over a decade, while EcoSport had its best sales year since launch. Expedition sales accelerated in Q4 with a gain of 71.6 percent, while the affordably priced EcoSport reported gains of 19.1 percent for the year.

Ford Explorer sales gain big. In Q4, on improved availability,sales of the all-new Ford Explorer continued to expand – totaling 48,083 SUVs. This represents a 52.4 percent increase over Q3 volumes. In December, Explorer had its strongest monthly retail sales performance since its launch in June.

Sales of America’s best-selling sports car, the Ford Mustang, saw a strong gain of 20.4 percent in the final quarter of the year on sales of 17,124 cars.

Lincoln SUVs had their best annual sales results since 2003 on sales of 87,893 SUVs. In Q4, Lincoln SUVs were up 30.9 percent, making it Lincoln’s best Q4 sales performance for its SUVs since 2001.





