Ford Repurposes F-150 Seat Fans For Ventilator Use

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:28:59 AM

2 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A midst the throes of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, large-scale manufacturers are pooling together to help fight the virus' spread in as many ways possible.

General Motors, for example, confirmed last week that it's soon to collaborate with Ventec to supply ventilators for over-stressed healthcare facilities, and now, another major player is joining the fray. Ford Motor Company confirmed Tuesday that it will partner with 3M and General Electric to produce personal protective equipment such as respirators for healthcare workers, as well as ventilators for coronavirus patients. To do so quickly, it has identified existing parts that can be used for medical applications, such as fans from the Ford F-150's ventilated seats.

Read Article


Ford Repurposes F-150 Seat Fans For Ventilator Use

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I didn't realize the coronavirus stuck people's asses, but I guess that explains all the toilet paper buying.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2020 10:08:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

Yeah, its funny that when a store limits you to one package only, how fast inventory builds.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2020 10:32:02 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]