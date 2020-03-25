Ford Repurposes F-150 Seat Fans For Ventilator Use

A midst the throes of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, large-scale manufacturers are pooling together to help fight the virus' spread in as many ways possible. General Motors, for example, confirmed last week that it's soon to collaborate with Ventec to supply ventilators for over-stressed healthcare facilities, and now, another major player is joining the fray. Ford Motor Company confirmed Tuesday that it will partner with 3M and General Electric to produce personal protective equipment such as respirators for healthcare workers, as well as ventilators for coronavirus patients. To do so quickly, it has identified existing parts that can be used for medical applications, such as fans from the Ford F-150's ventilated seats.



