Ford Reveals 2017 GT Will Be Armed With A 647HP Twin Turbo V6

The Blue Oval surprised everyone at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit back in 2015 when they introduced the prototype of the new GT – and now after deliveries have already started we finally get the complete specifications sheet.



So, we now know the biturbo 3.5-liter V6 engine packs a meaty 647 horsepower (482 kilowatts) at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 550 pound-feet (745 Newton-meters) from 5,900 rpm and in coupe form the GT tips the scales at 3,054 pounds (1,385 kilograms), dry. This is now the most powerful EcoBoost engine Ford has ever made, so in turn this is the brand’s quickest production model as it will max out at no less than 216 mph (347 km/h). This is in line with the Easter Egg from the company, revealed when they touted the car’s all-digital dashboard.
 



carsnyc

This is Ford's most beautiful product. A real halo car.

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2017 12:46:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

