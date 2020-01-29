Ford SETTLES Class-Action Lawsuit With About 2 MILLION Fiesta And Focus Owners Over BAD Dual-Clutch Transmissions

Ford Motor Co. has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit with nearly 2 million owners and former owners of Focus and Fiesta vehicles with bad dual-clutch transmissions known as the DPS6, according to court documents filed late Friday.



A lawyer who helped broker the deal on behalf of consumers said the Ford payout could exceed $100 million.



"There's no cap. The truth is, Ford is going to have to pay out claims until they're exhausted," said Tarek Zohdy of Capstone Law in Los Angeles. "In my opinion, Ford will have to deal with these vehicles until people are done filing their claims..."



