Ford Sales Begin The Year Flat With A Sales Dip Of 0.6% In January

Fleet sales of 52,212 vehicles, including daily rental, commercial and government segments, declined 13 percent. The fleet decline reflects a strong year-ago comparison, with fleet customer orders front-loaded at the beginning of 2016.

Ford F-Series sales totaled 57,995 trucks last month, a 13 percent increase, supported by strong retail gains from both F-150 and Super Duty. F-Series was up 19 percent at retail, with gains in every region. January represents the best sales start for F-Series since 2004.

“The new year brought strong consumer demand for F-Series, Lincoln and record SUV sales, especially high-end models,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. “This drove near-record company average transaction prices for Ford, up $2,500 versus a year ago and far outpacing the overall January industry increase of $550.”

Retail sales of Ford brand SUVs were up 11 percent last month, driving overall SUV sales up 6 percent, with 53,224 vehicles sold. January marks the best-ever overall start for Ford SUVs.

Lincoln sales totaled 8,785 vehicles in January, the brand’s best start in a decade.

Strong performance from the all-new Lincoln Continental, with 1,167 cars sold, contributed to the brand’s overall 22 percent increase. Additional contributors included Lincoln MKZ with sales of 2,090 sales – up 7 percent – Lincoln MKC with 1,668 sales – a 16 percent gain – and MKX with 2,928 sales – a 43 percent gain.

Note: Ford is adding additional data to our news release, including stock and fleet percentages. In addition, Ford is reporting both dealer stock and gross stock levels, as some automakers report dealer stock only and do not include inventory in transit to dealers.