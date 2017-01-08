Ford Sales Continue To Flounder With A 7.5% Decrease In July

Ford Motor Company’s U. S sales were down 7.5 percent in July, with sales of 200,212 vehicles, primarily driven by reduced fleet sales



Fleet sales of 40,720 vehicles down 26.4 percent, due to decline in Rental and C ommercial sales. Half the decline comes from lower Transit sales, tied to recall delivery hold; new Transits available for sale



July retail results totaled 159,492 vehicles - down 1.0 percent compared to last year; retail share up during the last three month period, including July



Ford maintains optimal inventory levels versus the industry, with days supply even versus year ago and June



F Series sales grew 5.8 percent, with 69,467 trucks sold. Demand for high - series Super Duty and F-150 Raptor drove overall F-Series average transaction pricing to a $2,500 gain versus 2016 – $45,000 per vehicle*



Ford brand SUV sales of 65,558 vehicles were up 2.9 percent – providing a year - to - date record sales of 472,022, positioning the lineup well for the upcoming launches of Expedition and EcoSport



Explorer sales of 18,763 vehicles increased 12.9 percent versus year ago



Escape gained 5.5 percent on sales of 27,716 vehicles; approximately 30 percent of retail sales were high series Titanium models



Edge sales totaled 11,156 SUVs a July record and a 6.1 percent gain











