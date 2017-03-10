Ford Sales Jump 8.7% In September With Gains Across The Board

Ford Motor Company’s U. S sales increased 8.7 percent in September



Retail sales totaled 169,544 vehicles, up 4.4 percent compared to a year ago



Fleet sales totaled 52,704 vehicles, representing, as expected, a 25.1 percent increase versus 2016 due to order timing this year



F-Series sales rose 21.4 percent, with a total of 82,302 trucks sold. Demand remains robust for Super Duty, with High Series Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trucks making up 52 percent of retail sales



Transit sales totaled 13,546 vehicles last month, a 25.4 percent increase over a year ago for the van’s best September since its introduction in 2014



Ford brand SUVs gained 8.8 percent at retail last month their best retail performance since 2003. Escape, Edge, Explorer and Expedition all posted retail gains



Explorer sales totaled 18,898 vehicles last month, a 13.4 percent increase overall. Explorer performed even better at retail, posting a 14.9 percent gain, its best September retail sales performance in 13 years



Focus retail sales increased 8.3 percent in September, supported by Focus ST and RS. This is the third straight month of sales gains for Focus



Lincoln SUV performance increased 10.6 percent; Lincoln MKX, MKC and Navigator sales all posted sales gains for the month





