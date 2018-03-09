Ford Says EMEA Job Cuts Claims Are "Pure Speculation," But Admits Business Needs Changes To Meet Goals

Ford has dismissed reports that it could cut 24,000 jobs in Europe and axe a number of models in a major cost-cutting spree, branding them "pure speculation".

The reports are based on analysis from Morgan Stanley, which estimated the firm will shed 12% of its global workforce as part of a major cost-saving exercise. The analysis also suggests the Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy could face the axe due to low sales, with customers for these models instead looking to the growing SUV market. Ford US is in the process of dropping saloons from its range, to focus on pick-ups, SUVs and the Mustang sports car. 

A £9 billion restructuring of the brand’s European operations is planned, as Ford fights to compete with General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles...

MDarringer

Given that the Fusion = Mondeo and they are axing the one that sells better, it should be no mystery that the Mondeo is dead.

Better question: what financial crisis is Ford seeing internally that put them in this mode?

GM is dead in Europe.

FCA is a footnote.

Agent00R

Perhaps it's the lack of stickiness with its small/mid-size cars/sedans.

Even buyers in EU are shifting to SUVs...

