By any objective measure, todays Ford GT street car is unusually close in design to the GT race car that the Blue Oval competes with at racetracks around the globe. Of course, that doesn't mean that the two can't get even closer. Enter the Ford GT Mk II. Believe it or not, in many ways, this $1.2 million, track-only model is actually more potent than the company's own factory race cars.



Read Article