Ford Says VW Based Mach-E Isn't Happening

A rumor recently suggested that Ford and Volkswagen's partnership could lead to a smaller Mustang Mach-E variant that would ride on the German brand's MEB platform for electric vehicles. However, Ford now says this isn't the case.



"There are no plans to offer an all-electric Mustang based on VW’s MEB architecture. We remain on track to offer one MEB-based fully electric car for our European customers and are considering a second vehicle. Beyond that, we don’t comment on speculation about future products," a company spokesperson told Ford Authority.



