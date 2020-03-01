Ford Says VW Based Mach-E Isn't Happening

A rumor recently suggested that Ford and Volkswagen's partnership could lead to a smaller Mustang Mach-E variant that would ride on the German brand's MEB platform for electric vehicles.

However, Ford now says this isn't the case.

"There are no plans to offer an all-electric Mustang based on VW’s MEB architecture. We remain on track to offer one MEB-based fully electric car for our European customers and are considering a second vehicle. Beyond that, we don’t comment on speculation about future products," a company spokesperson told Ford Authority.

User Comments

MDarringer

Interesting. Given how the MEB is turning into a launch disaster and given how VWAG's EVs have so far debuted with embarrassingly bad ranges, this is a good move for Ford to avoid it. How does a car company go into production and not have the software engineering complete? Why do they build and park 20K vehicles building the defect into each one intentionally? It doesn't matter that they can do an OTA update. They weren't ready. So what other nasty surprises are hiding in MEB?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2020 10:27:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

