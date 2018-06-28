Ford Slaps Musk After Calling F-150 Factory A Morgue

Silicon Valley electric vehicle-maker Tesla Inc. is struggling to reach self-imposed production goals on its Model 3 sedan, but CEO Elon Musk said his employees still have it better than those at Ford Motor Co.

And that elicited a direct response from the Blue Oval's top brass.

"No doubt the vibe is funky in that “makeshift tent,” but it’s not bad either across the street at the #FordRouge plant where a high quality, high-tech F-150 rolls off the line every 53 seconds like clockwork," tweeted Ford Vice President of Communications Mark Truby on Thursday morning. "Come check it out @elonmusk."