Ford Slaps Musk After Calling F-150 Factory A Morgue

Agent009 submitted on 6/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:51:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 328 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Silicon Valley electric vehicle-maker Tesla Inc.

is struggling to reach self-imposed production goals on its Model 3 sedan, but CEO Elon Musk said his employees still have it better than those at Ford Motor Co.

And that elicited a direct response from the Blue Oval's top brass.

"No doubt the vibe is funky in that “makeshift tent,” but it’s not bad either across the street at the #FordRouge plant where a high quality, high-tech F-150 rolls off the line every 53 seconds like clockwork," tweeted Ford Vice President of Communications Mark Truby on Thursday morning. "Come check it out @elonmusk."



Read Article


Ford Slaps Musk After Calling F-150 Factory A Morgue

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]