Ford Takes A Knee And Loses Sheriff's Department Contract In The Process

A Louisiana sheriff's office is boycotting Ford over the automaker's decision to support NFL players' right to peacefully protest during the national anthem.

Sheriff Julian Whittington of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a letter to the its dealership, Hixson Ford of Alexandria, that it would no longer buy the company's police vehicles.

"Ford has been a part of American history, and has stood for American values," he wrote. "However, the recent events surrounding the NFL, its players and their audacity to thumb their collective noses at the American Flag, the American military as well as their obvious disdain for the profession of law enforcement in general; forces me to take a stand."