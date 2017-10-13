Ford Takes A Knee And Loses Sheriff's Department Contract In The Process

Agent009 submitted on 10/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:14:35 PM

1 user comments | Views : 512 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Louisiana sheriff's office is boycotting Ford over the automaker's decision to support NFL players' right to peacefully protest during the national anthem.

Sheriff Julian Whittington of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a letter to the its dealership, Hixson Ford of Alexandria, that it would no longer buy the company's police vehicles.

"Ford has been a part of American history, and has stood for American values," he wrote. "However, the recent events surrounding the NFL, its players and their audacity to thumb their collective noses at the American Flag, the American military as well as their obvious disdain for the profession of law enforcement in general; forces me to take a stand."



Read Article


Ford Takes A Knee And Loses Sheriff's Department Contract In The Process

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

jonesharrison

Good for them. If Ford is going to give money to anti-american millionaires, then screw FORD

jonesharrison (View Profile)

Posted on 10/13/2017 1:12:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]