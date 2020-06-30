Ford To Allow Return Of New Vehicles If Owner Loses Job In First Year

The United States of America may be open for business once again, but if our consistent rate of new COVID-19 cases means anything, it's that we're far from being out of the woods. Our economy may face another wave of job losses, and those who let juicy financing deals rope them into a new car could find themselves with five figures of debt and weak employment prospects. It's an ugly situation to face, but it's one car buyers can partially avoid if they shop Ford, which just announced it'll let customers return their vehicles if they lose their jobs within a year of purchase.



