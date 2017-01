A Ford Mustang hybrid, as well as Transit and F-150 hybrids will arrive by 2020, as will an all-electric small SUV, in the brand’s renewed electric vehicle push.

The models will be built at Ford’s Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan, and is the main thrust of Ford’s $4.5billion (around £3.7billion) investment in electrified powertrains, which has now been extended by $700million (around £573million). Two new hybrid police cars and a hybrid autonomous car also feature in the plans.