As of today, the number of COVID-19 cases, otherwise known as coronavirus, has reached 140,904 in the U. S. with 2,405 recorded deaths – according to the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dated March 30, 2020.

With that number, the U.S. needs all the help it could get in order to fight the dreaded pandemic. Ford has confirmed that it is now working with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators in its Rawsonville plant in Michigan.