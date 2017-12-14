Ford To Shutter US Fusion Production Because No One Wants It Anymore

Ford Motor Co. plans to end North American production of the Fusion midsize sedan at the end of the decade, Automotive News has learned, casting doubt about the future of the nameplate in the U.S. as consumers shun cars for crossovers and SUVs. The automaker has begun informing suppliers that it will not build the next-generation Fusion at its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, where the car is currently made, according to sources familiar with the discussions. It’s unclear whether Ford would stop selling the Fusion in the U.S., replace it with a different vehicle, or build it elsewhere. A spokesman declined to comment.



