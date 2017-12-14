Ford To Shutter US Fusion Production Because No One Wants It Anymore

Ford Motor Co.

plans to end North American production of the Fusion midsize sedan at the end of the decade, Automotive News has learned, casting doubt about the future of the nameplate in the U.S. as consumers shun cars for crossovers and SUVs.

The automaker has begun informing suppliers that it will not build the next-generation Fusion at its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, where the car is currently made, according to sources familiar with the discussions. It’s unclear whether Ford would stop selling the Fusion in the U.S., replace it with a different vehicle, or build it elsewhere. A spokesman declined to comment.



User Comments

carsnyc

About average in its category (at least when it first came out) and smart looks (especially the front), but just like with several other American rides (think 300 or Taurus), left neglected to endure a long and painful death.

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 12:25:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

mini22

As I've said before and will say again. The affordable mid size sedan market in the US is a dying breed. I honestly cannot see even Honda, Toyota, and Nissan replacing the Accord, Camry and Altima with a new model. In 5 years I predict they will be gone.

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 3:31:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jonesharrison

Did they see the 2018 Accord and just give up?

jonesharrison (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 4:33:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TomM

Ford's bread and butter is not Cars or SUV's - it is TRUCKS.
FOrd made the mistake of bringing in the european car designs in the FORD ONE plan - but Americans are accustomed to greater rear seat room among other things.

Eventually - I suspect Mid- size sedans will be like Mini-vans - only a few players. However - It still could be that they will move production to a US plant because of Trump.

AS far as Ford - In a few years they would be likely to replace the Fusion with an EV.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 5:45:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It would not surprise me either that there is a new Fusion which is 100% EV and they've decided not to call it a Fusion, but rather something all new.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 7:19:42 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I suspect Ford will use the Focus sedan--which is growing in size--and a new Fusion or Taurus that is bigger and built off the Continental's wheelbase rather than do a mid-size sedan.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 6:33:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

