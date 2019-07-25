Ford, VW, BMW, And Honda Voluntarily Agree To Meet California Emission Guidelines

Ford Motor Co.

, BMW AG, Volkswagen Group and Honda Motor Co. said on Thursday they have reached a voluntary agreement with the state of California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions rules.

The four major automakers' agreement to recognize California's legal authority to set vehicle rules is at odds with a White House plan to strip the state of that authority.

“Ensuring that America’s vehicles are efficient, safe and affordable is a priority for us all,” the automakers said in a joint statement that described the accord with California as a move to maintain a nationwide set of fuel efficiency requirements.



Ford, VW, BMW, And Honda Voluntarily Agree To Meet California Emission Guidelines

User Comments

MDarringer

100% for PR purposes.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/25/2019   

