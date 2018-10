Ford is negotiating with the VW Group to broaden their alliance beyond commercial vehicles, in a bid that would help the U. S. automaker reverse its losses in Europe and South America, while also sharing tech and small car costs with the German brand.

Even though Ford’s stock went up almost 10% after the company surpassed its earnings estimate, the blue oval is still in the midst of a global restructuring and has had to walk back its 2020 margin targets.