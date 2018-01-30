Ford Working On Driverless Police Cars To Patrol The Streets

So far, we know that Ford is using prototype self-driving cars to trial driverless taxi and pizza delivery services. Now it seems that the blue oval automaker wants autonomous police cars to patrol the streets in the future, if a patent filed by the automaker is to be believed. Yes, Robocop could become a reality one day in the form of a car. The patent, filed in the summer of 2016 which can be viewed on U.S. Patent & Trademark Office’s website, details a patrol car that can operate "in lieu of or in addition to human police officers."



