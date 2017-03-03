Ford and GM Team Up With Mexico To Try And Contain Trump

Agent009 submitted on 3/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:01:32 AM

0 user comments | Views : 642 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from Ford Motor Co.

and General Motors as Mexico seeks to deter U.S. President Donald Trump from imposing a border tax on Mexican-made goods.

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will also meet with auto parts makers that have operations in Detroit and Mexico, the ministry said in a statement. He will discuss the state of U.S.-Mexico trade and the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the ministry said.



Read Article


Ford and GM Team Up With Mexico To Try And Contain Trump

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]