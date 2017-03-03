Ford and GM Team Up With Mexico To Try And Contain Trump

Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from Ford Motor Co. and General Motors as Mexico seeks to deter U.S. President Donald Trump from imposing a border tax on Mexican-made goods. Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will also meet with auto parts makers that have operations in Detroit and Mexico, the ministry said in a statement. He will discuss the state of U.S.-Mexico trade and the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the ministry said.



