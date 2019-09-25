Ford's Expedition Goes Gangbusters, 2020 Model Year Gains KING RANCH + PLATINUM Trims

King Ranch ® edition of 2020 Ford Expedition and extended-length Expedition MAX reintroduces premium option for buyers of large SUVs inspired by iconic Texas ranch, extending 20-year collaboration

Expedition King Ranch features three rows of seats trimmed in Del Rio leather; exterior highlights include Stone Gray accent paint, power-deployable running boards and 22-inch wheels with King Ranch center caps

Expedition Platinum introduces more premium updates for 2020, including leather-wrapped instrument panel topper and door rollovers, plus more aluminum interior touches

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 – Aiming to continue meeting growing demand for Ford Expedition, Ford today reveals two new models for the 2020 model year – Expedition King Ranch® and an upgraded Platinum model with new materials and high-end finishes.

Large SUVs continue to appeal to customers across the U.S. Through August, U.S. sales of Expedition for 2019 were up 56 percent versus the same period last year – the best eight-month start for the nameplate in more than a decade. The addition of a new King Ranch version aims to build on that success.

“The King Ranch name carries with it a legacy of hard work that defines the American ranching lifestyle, with the heritage and family traditions Ford Expedition represents,” said Andrew Kernahan, Expedition chief engineer. “It’s a great addition to the lineup, growing Expedition’s appeal and personality in Texas as well as with customers across the U.S. looking for western-inspired style and timeless design.”

Today, approximately one in five Expedition buyers opts for the top-end Platinum model, while about six in 10 choose either a Platinum or a Limited model.

Expedition King Ranch – which first debuted in 2005, following the Ford F-Series King Ranch in 1999 – grows the range of high-end choices.

Expedition King Ranch sports unique style inside and out. Elegant Stone Gray paint on the grille mesh, power-deployable running boards, rear bumper skid plate, trailer hitch cover, roof-rack side rails and side mirror caps immediately distinguish it as a King Ranch. Other exterior highlights include body color-painted upper bumpers and Stone Gray-painted lower bumpers, and 22-inch six-spoke painted machine-finished aluminum wheels with dark tarnish-painted pockets. King Ranch badging – mirroring the ranch’s distinctive “Running W” brand – appears on the body sides, liftgate and wheel center caps.

Inside, the use of premium Del Rio leather extends over all three rows of seats, and more.

Ebony Del Rio leather covers the door trim while the leather-wrapped steering wheel features intricate Kingsville stitching adding satisfying texture to the touch. Del Rio trim on the console is accented by the distinctive grain of Ziricote wood veneer. The King Ranch “Running W” logo is emblazoned into the seatbacks of all three rows. The second-row is highlighted by power-folding, tip-and-slide captain’s chairs with perforated inserts.

As with Platinum models, King Ranch comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist driver-assist technology, continuously controlled damping, 360-degree camera with split-view and front and rear washers, power-folding, heated sideview mirrors with turn signal indicators, security approach lamps and auto-dimming driver’s side mirror.

Expedition Platinum is updated with new 22-inch wheels and new premium finishes. Leather upgrades highlight the interior, including an instrument panel topper wrapped in leather, plus front door trim rollover and console rails.

Platinum also includes premium features such as leather-trimmed front- and second-row seats with perforated seat inserts and quilted bolsters, multi-contour front seats with Active Motion, and Wollsdorf leather-wrapped steering wheel with Pecan stitching.

In addition to its expansive cargo space and exceptional towing capability, Expedition is loaded with technology. More technology now comes standard, including FordPass Connect™, with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 mobile devices. Ford reminds you to not drive distracted or while using handheld devices. SYNC® 3 is also included which features compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Ford Co-Pilot360 is standard for 2020, providing driver-assist features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support; Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert; a Lane-Keeping System; rear backup camera with built-in lens washer; and auto high-beam headlamps.

King Ranch is available on Expedition standard-wheelbase, as well as Expedition MAX extended-wheelbase. King Ranch is a registered trademark of King Ranch, Inc.





