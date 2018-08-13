Forget About Tesla Going Private, BMW Is The One You Are Looking For

No sooner had Elon Musk tweeted his tentative proposal to take Tesla Inc. private, than a debate raged about whether that’s even possible at a company that bleeds billions of dollars in cash. But Musk’s idea isn’t a terrible one for a carmaker, it’s just Tesla is the wrong one. Germany’s BMW AG is a far better candidate for a buyout.

“BMW is awash with cash, it’s grossly undervalued, LBO funds would queue to back it as they could get their money back in a few years,” says Max Warburton at Bernstein Research. “Tesla has negative Ebitda, and couldn’t pay the funding costs for more than a month or two.”