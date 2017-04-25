Forget #FakeNews! Ever seen a FAKE Land Rover?

Auto China in Shanghai just happened and it blows us away how so many in the auto press can go get wined and dined there and absolutely miss THE coolest thing about any auto show in China.



My GOD, these in the tank journalists are SO asleep at the wheel it's unreal.



So it is refreshing to finally see ONE article foccussing on the ONLY thing worth putting up with the insane pollution and the chaos that is any large city in China.



Best of NY Auto Show Photo Gallery



What are we talking about?



We're NOT talking #FakeNews.



We're talking #CLONES #FAKES and not Rolexes or B&R's.



The juice in China are the FAKE cars like this Range Rover copy, the Land Wind.



Honestly, it's more like the 'Break Wind'.



It's a whole other world there. And it's not just LR's. It's fake Ferrari's etc. NOTHING is sacred there from being copied.



And instead of seeing amazing photo galleries of these hot messes, the journalists from the USA giot invited were obviously too busy getting their happy endings rather than doing their jobs.



Thankfully, there is one article in a major USA publication sharing this whacky phenomenon. And it's Auto News. At least SOMEONE isn't asleep at the wheel.



Weigh in on your thoughts on this major league abomination...









