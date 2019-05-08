Forget The C8 Corvette - 2020 Shelby GT 500 Will Go 0-100-0 In Just 10.6 Seconds

The 2020 Corvette Stingray might be grabbing all the attention these days, but fans of American performance machines are also patiently waiting for Ford to roll out its most powerful street vehicle ever.

Additional details about the hardcore pony car have now been disclosed, with the Blue Oval announcing the Shelby GT500 needs a mere 10.6 seconds to complete the 0-100-0 mph (0-161-0) kph task.

It’s able to achieve such an impressive feat thanks partly to its seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox developed in collaboration with Tremec. Equipped with a computer-controlled mechanism, the transmission upshifts in 80 milliseconds, which is actually faster than the blink of an eye. Not only that, but it has to handle the massive load delivered by the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, producing 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the rear axle.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

That GT500 is a very powerful blue brick of a car, but this is the top model in the lineup. The C8 is only out in base form. I am sure the next ZR-1 will be able to best this Mustang.

