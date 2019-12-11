Former Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche Gives Credit Where Credit Is Due, Expresses Admiration For Tesla

Not unlike recent comments by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, former Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche gives Tesla and CEO Elon Musk due credit.

It has become abundantly clear that the Silicon Valley automaker has been integral in sparking the EV revolution.

It's nice to see that these revered and accomplished CEOs realize Tesla's worth and aren't afraid to praise the company in public, but they are also still rivals. After stating that he adores Elon Musk and his goals, Zetsche reminded that German automakers will still remain ahead. He shared with Handelsblatt

"stated that he adores Elon Musk"....respects, admires maybe but adores*? Really?



