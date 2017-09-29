Former Head Of Audi Engineering Arrested Over Dieselgate Knowledge

German police arrested and detained a man Thursday who had previously been one of Volkswagen Group's highest-ranking engineers, over his role in the company's diesel emissions scandal. Wolfgang Hatz had been head of engine development at Audi between 2001 and 2007, a period that spans the dates when engineers across the group had started to use illegal software to mask the true level of harmful emissions generated by their cars. From 2011,



Hatz had been head of research and development at Porsche, another unit of VW. He had been suspended along with two other senior executives shortly after the deception was made public by U.S. authorities in September 2015 and left Porsche by mutual consent in 2016.



