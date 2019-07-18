Former Tesla Employees Claim Tesla Is Shortcutting Way To The Top

Eight former and current Tesla employees said the company's open-air factory in Fremont, Calif. , GA4, provides poor working conditions and caused damage to plastic housings.

As reported by CNBC on Monday, workers on the Model 3 assembly line said they were pressured by supervisors to fix plastic parts with electrical tape to patch cracks caused by cold temperatures, and reduce vehicle testing for water leaks to meet production goals.

Tesla employees also told CNBC they were expected to work through cold temperatures at night, in high heat in the day and in smoky air during wildfires in Northern California last year.