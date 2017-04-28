Formula 1 Ditches Protective Cockpit Halo In Favor Of Clear Shield

The FIA has ditched its immediate plan to introduce the controversial halo head protection devices in F1 next season in favour of a new ‘shield’ device.



The shield concept bares similarities to the Aeroscreen devised by Red Bull Racing but incorporates a clear screen stretching along the nose and terminating just prior to the cockpit. Tests of the shield will be carried out this year to ensure it is strong enough to deflect a wheel and tire at 150 mph before attention turns towards its impact on visibility.







Read Article