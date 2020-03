In the lead up to the 2020 Formula One season, there has been a good deal of speculation in regards to how the looming threat of Coronavirus will affect the calendar. We’ve already seen the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix at the hands of the disease, and at least three more are in jeopardy of not happening in the near future. The first of which is the Australian Grand Prix set to kick off the season in just two weeks time.



