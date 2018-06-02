France Bans Pulling To The Side Of The Road Over To Use A Cell Phone

Using a cell phone while driving is very dangerous, but at least some people have the common sense to pull over to the side of the road before talking or texting. However, French officials believe even that might be too dangerous. The country is moving to ban holding a phone while pulled over on public roads, even if a car isn't blocking traffic.

Under the new policy, drivers could accumulate points on their licenses and face fines of up to 135 euros ($166), reports Le Figaro. The new policy stems from a French court ruling that updated the definition of "circulating in traffic," according to the newspaper. From now on, drivers who pull over to use their phones must stop in designated parking spots unless it's an emergency