France Fuel Tax Delayed, But Can They Ever Get The Working Man To Confront Global Warming?

That so-called carbon tax had already increased diesel by 7.

6 cents per litre and petrol by 3.9 cents in the last year, and it was due to rise again in January.

Yet as the rage over the added expense spilled into the cities and on to front pages, the original reason for the increase became somewhat lost.

It was supposed to help reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuel-guzzling cars, part of a wider attempt to reduce emissions and curb the effects of man-made climate change.

What's more, it would have been a chance for French President Emmanuel Macron to prove politicians could make difficult decisions when it came to the fight against global warming.

But now his government has bowed to pressure and promised to suspend the tax rise for at least six months, which raises the questions: where does this leave France's fight against global warming - and what message does it send to the wider world?



valhallakey

Human induced global warming is a well known hoax perpetrated by every country on the earth, virtually all climate scientist (less the 3% that know the truth) and every non-fringe political party. Fortunately for the US we have a political party and millions of people who recognize this hoax,. These non-climate scientists experts trolling the internet are happy to expose this hoax by pointing you to credible (non peer reviewed, discredited to the hoax perpetrators) web sites that totally discredit all those stupid money grubbing “real” climate scientists. So no worries about convincing the average Joe non-climate scientist expert..

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 12/6/2018 2:26:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

