France To Fine Compliant Automakers Based On An Arbitrary Emission Standard

Next year, the European Union plans to adopt aggressive new rules that would see automakers fined if their total annual vehicle sales exceed predetermined carbon limits.

Obviously automakers aren’t thrilled with the new fines and higher emission mandates, but France is facing additional criticism for its decision to take things a step further.

France’s parliament has adopted a new law penalizing cars that emit carbon dioxide above a certain threshold while still adhering to EU regulations. Vehicles failing to adhere to the French rules will be subject to a 20,000 euros ($22,240) tax in 2020, nearly twice the current fine. Meanwhile, the country is mulling the possibility of culling EV incentives — an odd move, considering its aim to transition its populace to zero-emission vehicles.

Agent009

Sounds oddly like California

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2019 1:56:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

Of course it makes sense...they will keep ratcheting up the fines until your choices are an EV or some minicar with a tiny engine. A similar scheme will be coming to California soon.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2019 2:07:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

France, where their elected leader was molested by his teacher and then he married the old bitch pedophile. Knowing that the only thing that could be worse would be to live in a country where Fidel Castro's bastard son with a drug-addicted whore is the leader.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2019 2:42:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

