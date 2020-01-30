Frankfurt Loses Industry Auto Show, Up For Grabs Between Three Cities

Germany's VDA auto industry association will move the Frankfurt auto show to another city after visitor numbers plunged last year

The next show is scheduled to be held in September 2021.

It will take place in Berlin, Hamburg or Munich, three cities shortlisted by the VDA as potential locations.

The show's disappearance from Frankfurt ends almost 70 years of Germany's financial capital hosting the event, which along with the Paris auto show, is one of the two biggest European exhibitions to showcase new cars and the latest technological innovations.



