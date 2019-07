Before being purchased by the PSA Group, Opel knew it was facing very serious problems. Among them, its annual operating losses of nearly 1 billion euros, but also its inability to meet EU CO2 emissions reduction targets, which would have meant massive fines.

Now, two years later, Opel is both profitable and has a clear plan on how to meet its emissions targets, said the company’s CEO Michael Lohscheller in an interview with Autonews Europe.